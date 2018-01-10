KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Shania Twain hilariously dragged singer Meghan Trainor on a new episode of Drop the Mic Tuesday night.

Trainor started things off by rapping to Twain, “When I was told I’d be battling one of my idols, I wondered if beating her was worth the title. When they told me who, I said, ‘Beg your pardon?’ Shania Twain? No problem, I thought you meant Dolly Parton.”

The “You’re the One” singer was quick to fire back a sick burn, telling Trainor, “I don’t need to bow down to come out on top. Your lips are moving, well, I wish they’d stop! You call your fans Megatrons, and that’s fine. I’m about to transform them into fans of mine.”

Twain then doubled-down with some serious stats, noting, “I sold a hundred-million albums in my career but I’m super proud of you Meghan, you’ve had a couple fun years.” Ouch.

 

