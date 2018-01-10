Credit: Dreamstime

There’s no need to find romance this Valentine’s Day—Skittles just debuted a “Love Mix” that’ll sweeten up your life instead.

The brand new bags of the fruity candy are filled with red, white, and pink-colored flavors—perfect for any candy dish.

The sweet news broke when an Instagram post from food blogger Junk Banter went up just before the new year. “Day 3 of ‘I’m Trying to Find Love in the Candy Aisle’ takes us to the new Skittles Love Mix at Target,” the Instagram user wrote.

In the photo’s caption, the blogger also noted the new flavors in the mix are Watermelon, White Grape, Yumberry, Strawberry, and Cherry.

Whether you’re buying the candy for yourself (no judgement) or for some other lucky human, keep in mind it’s a Target exclusive—as confirmed by a spokesperson for the brand to The Daily Meal.