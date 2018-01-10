KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Filed Under:Coffee, Starbucks, espresso, Blonde Espresso
4/13/2017 - File photo of a Starbucks coffee cup (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On Tuesday, Starbucks starting selling its first new espresso drink in more than 40 years. Dubbed a Blonde Espresso, the drink “offers a lighter taste” and has “hints of lemon, orange, and caramel,” notes Elite Daily, but still has the same amount of caffeine as regular espresso drinks.

“Our partners are so passionate about their craft, and now they get to help our customers discover and personalize the foundation of the beverage — an espresso that is either bold and rich or smooth and bright,” said Kris Engskov, president of U.S. Retail for Starbucks, in a statement.

For those who aren’t into espresso, there’s also a Blonde Cappuccino, Blonde Latte, Iced Blonde Americano, or a Blonde Flat White. And, for good measure, the company also rolled out some fancy new “Pink Cold Cups” to buy, including one with sequins and one with glitter.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live