4/13/2017 - File photo of a Starbucks coffee cup (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On Tuesday, Starbucks starting selling its first new espresso drink in more than 40 years. Dubbed a Blonde Espresso, the drink “offers a lighter taste” and has “hints of lemon, orange, and caramel,” notes Elite Daily, but still has the same amount of caffeine as regular espresso drinks.

“Our partners are so passionate about their craft, and now they get to help our customers discover and personalize the foundation of the beverage — an espresso that is either bold and rich or smooth and bright,” said Kris Engskov, president of U.S. Retail for Starbucks, in a statement.

For the first time in 43 years… a second espresso. Subtly sweet, amazingly smooth. Starbucks #BlondeEspresso is here. pic.twitter.com/a2tkExUupI — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) January 9, 2018

For those who aren’t into espresso, there’s also a Blonde Cappuccino, Blonde Latte, Iced Blonde Americano, or a Blonde Flat White. And, for good measure, the company also rolled out some fancy new “Pink Cold Cups” to buy, including one with sequins and one with glitter.