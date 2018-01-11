(Facebook/H. Butcher)

So sad, and yet so important to read…

The family of a 27-year-old Australian woman who died of cancer last week has released an inspiring letter she wrote before her death.

Holly Butcher touched on many things, like not worrying about the little things in life and spending time giving to others.

She died earlier this month after a battle with Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancer in and around the bones.

The letter has since gone viral.

I’m 27 now,” she wrote. “I don’t want to go. I love my life. I am happy. I owe that to my loved ones. But the control is out of my hands.

Talk to your friends. Put down your phone. Are they doing okay?

Travel if it’s your desire, don’t if it’s not.

Work to live, don’t live to work.

Seriously, do what makes your heart feel happy.

Eat the cake. Zero guilt.

Say no to things you really don’t want to do.

We didn’t even know her, but we know she’ll be missed.

R.I.P. Holly.

