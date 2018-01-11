If you are a fan of the hit HGTV show House Hunters set your DVR.

A local Edwardsville family will be featured this coming Monday on the tv series.

According to The Edwardsville Intelligencer, Hannah and Zach Allison bought a new house last year, and the house search was filmed for HGTV’s “House Hunters.”

Hannah had applied to be on “House Hunters” five years ago and the closing date got moved, but it just so happened this year they lucked out.

She explained the filming process behind how the show all works, saying:

“They come out and film for five days in the town where you live,” Allison said. The five filming days are not all in a row, Allison said. The film crew came to Edwardsville for three days and filmed the family looking at houses and enjoying Edwardsville, then they returned a few weeks later for two more days, when they filmed the new house.”

As for which house they actually choose, that will have to be a surprise until the show airs.

So tune in January 15th, at 7 p.m. on HGTV.

