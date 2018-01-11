Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines is training for his first marathon ahead of becoming a dad for the fifth time. “Monday was my first official day of training, and all I can really say is–that hurt,” Gaines wrote on the Magnolia Market blog Wednesday.
I want to be the kind of person that dreams big things and then does those big things—even when they’re hard. So here's the deal.. I made a promise to myself, my family, and @gigrunewald to run a marathon this year. Training week 1 is happening right now and I want you to join me – race day is early May. Click the link in profile to read about my first few training days (it wasn't pretty)! #SiloDistrictMarathon
He went on to explain that his marathon ambitions were sparked by a chance encounter with long-distance runner Gabriele (Gabe) Grunewald in New York City. “Back in 2009 Gabe was diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC), a rare form of cancer–so rare that it only occurs in 3.5 out of every one million cancer patients,” Gaines continued. “…
After hearing Gabe’s story, I realized two things: I didn’t want to spend another second standing on the sidelines, and secondly, given what she’s gone through, I didn’t have any excuse not to give this a shot.”
Two of my favorite guys right here! You really never know who you're going to run into in Central Park. Or how much one day might be so much better than the previous day. ❤️ @chipgaines obviously had no idea how much I needed a little pick-me-up today, he just thought we were two crazy runners who could give him a little a running advice (which we did, at his request of course!). I've already hired myself as his personal coach for #runninggaines #fitnessgaines or whatever else he has in mind, haha. He wants to do a marathon but I'm going to convince him that a mile and/or a 5k would be a great place to start! And then I'm sure @justingrunewald1 will start pitching the 50k or so with #elevationgaines. 🤣 We will just have to see! I was also able to sneak in a high five with the incomparable @joannagaines, but I had to keep running to make this flight! . Anyway, thanks to @chipgaines for the friendly chat, genuine interest in our running, and cheering for me at the end of my run! As this cancer fight continues I will take all the good vibes I can get, and if you've ever watched #FixerUpper, you know the Gaineses are basically overflowing with them, so this was a thrill. 🤗🎉 . #chipgaines #capitalgaines #bravelikegabe #centralpark #nycrunning #fitnessgaines #fixerupper #runhappy