Photo by: Youtube

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines is training for his first marathon ahead of becoming a dad for the fifth time. “Monday was my first official day of training, and all I can really say is–that hurt,” Gaines wrote on the Magnolia Market blog Wednesday.

He went on to explain that his marathon ambitions were sparked by a chance encounter with long-distance runner Gabriele (Gabe) Grunewald in New York City. “Back in 2009 Gabe was diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC), a rare form of cancer–so rare that it only occurs in 3.5 out of every one million cancer patients,” Gaines continued. “…

After hearing Gabe’s story, I realized two things: I didn’t want to spend another second standing on the sidelines, and secondly, given what she’s gone through, I didn’t have any excuse not to give this a shot.”

Click here to read the full blog.