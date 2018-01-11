KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Filed Under:Jennifer Lopez, Will & Grace
Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

As if people weren’t already excited enough to have Will & Grace back on the air, now it has been revealed that Jennifer Lopez will make an appearance on the sitcom.

Related: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Visit Hurricane-Damaged Puerto Rico

According to Billboard the multi-talented J-Lo will play herself, as well as her Shades of Blue character Detective Harlee Santos. The date for Lopez’s episode has not been set yet.

Will & Grace returned to television in Sept of 2017, ten years after its initial run of eight seasons.

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live