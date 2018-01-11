If you were a fan of the ’97 Selena movie that featured Jenifer Lopez as Selena, we have a new tv show for you.

Just announced ABC closed a deal to create a a drama based tv show on Selena’s life!

There’s even a writer from “Scandal,” Miguel Nolla, who will be working on the series.

According to Deadline, “the plot centers around a chart-topping, award-winning pop star who returns home to her estranged family in Texas, where she’s thrown into a love triangle, career hardships, and the ‘dark secrets’ of her family. The series will reportedly have a heavy musical focus.”

No word yet, on if Jenifer Lopez will have any help in producing on this project but in an interview with the Today show, Lopez said, “the impact she had on my life, and career was a great thing to have her as a mentor.”