Trish
There’s so much good TV on tonight!!! These are just the highlights…..

On ABC at 8pm it’s Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story

Ted Danson will be featured on Inside the Actor’s Studio on A&E at 7p. Here’s Ted on what he loved about Cheers:

Remember Yolanda from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and mother to models Gigi and Bella Hadid? She has a new show premiering tonight on Lifetime at 9p. It’s called Making a Model:

And Olivia Munn will host The Critics’ Choice Awards on the CW:

