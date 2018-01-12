Cindy Crawford’s list of career highlights is miles long, but one of the supermodel’s top memories is filming her iconic 1992 Pepsi commercial.

“This time of year it always gets featured in the roundups of the Best Super Bowl Commercials ever, and every January I revisit my original Pepsi spot that I just love because the music was perfect and the little boys were perfect and it was just one of those commercials that everyone loved and it made people happy,” she tells PEOPLE.

That sense of family and love is why Crawford is reuniting with the brand once again for the new “This Is The Pepsi” Super Bowl LII spot.

Her 18-year-old son Presley Gerber stars alongside her in the spot.

