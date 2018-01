(Photo by Olivier Douliery/Pool)

David Letterman returns to “TV” with his monthly talk show called “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” It premieres today on Netflix.

His first guest is President Barack Obama. And then the following episodes will stream monthly from February to June. Dave’s lineup of influential guests includes George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z and Tina Fey.