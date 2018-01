Saturday Night Live has announced its next three hosts and musical guests. On January 13, Sam Rockwell, who recently won a Golden Globe for Three Buildings Outside Ebbing, Missouri, will make his hosting debut with musical guest Halsey.

The following week, Jessica Chastain will host for the first time, along with musical debut guest Troye Sivan. And on January 27, beloved former cast member Will Ferrell plans to return as host, with musical guest Chris Stapleton. SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. EST.