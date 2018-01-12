Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Mary J. Blige has spent decades translating her pain and resilience into unforgettable hits. Yesterday, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Diddy, music executive and producer Jimmy Iovine and a coterie of luminaries from the entertainment industry attended the unveiling.

“Whatever she is going through, she knows she has a responsibility to help others who are going through the same thing,” Diddy said (via Variety). “Mary J. Blige has saved a lot of lives. Mary J. Blige has saved a lot of broken hearts.”

Blige was emotional accepting the honor.

“I loved to sing, it set me free from all of the negativity and all of the confusion happening outside of our home,” the singer said.

“God gave me the strength to keep steppin’ and keep my head up regardless of what anybody thought about me, regardless of what anybody said about me,” she continued. “I see myself clear and it’s not all pretty, but I accept the beautiful mess that I am because it’s an imperfect me, still learning, still growing, still Mary though.”

2018 marks a new type of Hollywood breakthrough for the singer, who attended the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards this week as a Best Supporting Actress nominee. An Oscar nomination may also be in the cards for the “Family Affair” singer, thanks to her acclaimed performance in Mudbound.