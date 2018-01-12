Photo by: Metro

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Metro is searching for sweethearts that “Met on the Metro.”

In the month of February, St. Louis Metro Transit will showcase sweethearts who met onboard the MetroLink, MetroBus or Metro Call-A-Ride.

The transportation company will modify their weekly Passenger Profile blog series to share these stories of love and romance.

Whitney and Patrick, are just one of the couples that were featured last February.

A transformation occurred at one particular MetroLink station that involved more than just steel and concrete. https://t.co/JC1pJbATqY pic.twitter.com/41qm13qnzD — Metro (@STLMetro) February 14, 2017

And if you’re still looking for love, hop on a MetroBus today. Your special someone could be sitting right next to you!

