Mom’s this is a good prank to pass along!

Rachel Pavlik, the hilarious mom behind the blog Rachriot, was cleaning her daughter’s room like most parents do, and couldn’t get over the fact that her daughter’s room was a complete disaster.

Pavlik used her daughter’s own letter board sign to leave her a message about the state of her bedroom. “Your room is disgusting,” the sign states simply.

Pavlik has written about her daughter Camille many times on her Facebook page before, and it’s clear the two have a pretty tight bond — especially in the way they joke around.

“Humor has always been a big part of my parenting style,” Pavlik tells Babble. “It’s my alternative to homicidal rage. Raising a daughter that’s just like me is, um, challenging to say the least.”

