While many feel having babies and toddlers is the toughest time of motherhood because of those sleepless nights, apparently mothers of 11 and 12-year-olds suffer the worst.

According to this study, mothers experience the highest levels of stress and the lowest levels of happiness during the “tween” (between childhood and teenager) period.

The reason for this? The study says, “Many mothers aren’t aware that the big separation from offspring, the one that really hurts, doesn’t occur when children leave the nest, but when they psychologically pull away from their mothers.”

What do you think, moms?

 

