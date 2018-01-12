KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Greg HewittBy Greg Hewitt
Filed Under:Flu Season, Flu Vaccine

As the parent of three school-aged kids (12. 8 & 7) every cough or sniffling nose can cause panic throughout the house…especially this year with the onset of what experts say is the worst flu season in recent memory.

As The New York Times reminds us, this year’s flu season has been particularly gruesome in the U.S., with cold weather and a relatively ineffective flu vaccine contributing to the anguish. So should you still get a flu shot?

A big, resounding YES, says Indiana University professor of pediatrics Aaron Carroll. He notes that while peak flu season extends through September, it can last until May.

“The negatives of a flu shot are almost nonexistent, and significant side effects are very rare. Even in an ineffective year, the benefits greatly outweigh the harms.”

