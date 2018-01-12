ID 6359035 © Lisa F. Young | Dreamstime.com
No matter what which football team you’re cheering for during the big game next month, we all know that the party food is really the most important part of the day! Get a head start on your party planning with these helpful tips:
- Use a slow cooker to cook a large amount of hotdogs.
- Keep your guacamole from turning brown by spraying the top with vegetable, coconut, or olive oil, then covering it with plastic wrap. The sprays acts as a barrier for oxygen, which is what makes those precious avocados change color.
- Save money on alcohol by shopping at warehouse stores such as Sam’s or Costco to purchase your adult beverages.
- Make a this DIY drink holder-and-plate combo! Your guests will be wow-ed by this invention!