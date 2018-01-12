ID 9499972 © Jason Stitt | Dreamstime.com

Buzzfeed asked its readers to share their best tips for saving money. Here are 7 of their most helpful pieces of advice (for the full list, check out the link):

1. Buy bulk-sized shampoo from a beauty supply store. It will last you at least a year, if not longer, and they typically cost around $10!

2. When you’re done paying something off, like your car or credit card, take the amount of that payment and put it into a savings account.

3. Look at saving money like paying a bill. Decide on a monthly amount and put that aside just like you would money for your other bills.

4. Call your cable company, cell phone company and internet provider and try to renegotiate your deals for a better rate.

5. Stay away from the middle aisles at the grocery story. That’s where overpriced and unhealthy food is stocked.

6. Become a meal planner! Planning meals you can make at home saves money on eating out.

7. Subscribe to grocery store and pharmacy rewards program for deals and discounts.

