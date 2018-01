(Photo By Juan Rico/Elevation/Sipa USA)

Bruce Willis showed off his softer side this week on Instagram when his wife Emma posted a pic of their daughter Mabel giving her dad a manicure. “#NailArt #DadOfGirls” Emma captioned the snap, which shows 5-year-old Mabel applying cute stickers to her 62-year-old dad’s fingernails. Willis is the father of five girls in total, include his three adult daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore and his other child with Emma, 3-year-old Evelyn Penn.