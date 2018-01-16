KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Greg HewittBy Greg Hewitt
Filed Under:marathoner disqualified

I’m guessing our running expert, Sue Thomas will have some thoughts on this.

Celebrated Ultrarunner Kelly Agnew has been stripped of his titles after an investigation revealed he was hiding in portable bathrooms to cheat. “At this year’s edition of the Across The Years Multiday footraces at Camelback Ranch, we disqualified participant Kelly Agnew after witnessing him registering laps without running the complete loop of the course,” officials explained on Facebook this week.

“He missed the remote timing point on the half way point of the course on laps 11, 14 and 17. He was witnessed circling back at the start/finish staging area after completing a lap, spending over 7 minutes in a portable restroom and then ‘completing’ the lap and going on for his next without actually running the mile plus loop.”

Deadspin reports that Agnew has also been retroactively disqualified from the 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 Across The Years runs, where he previously placed first.

