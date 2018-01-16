. (Photo by Adam Orchon/Sipa USA)

Just in time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jennifer Garner took to Instagram on Monday to share the touching message her 5-year-old son Sam recently left in a library book for someone else to find. “Hello, you are loved. I believe in you,” the handwritten message said.

Garner shared a picture of the note, written on a folded-up piece of paper, along with the caption, “When the librarian finds a love note your son tucked into a picture book.” She added the hashtags, “#ActsOfLove,” “#SpreadKindness,” and “#BeLikeMLKJr.”