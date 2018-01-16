KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Filed Under:January Jones, Mad Men, Nick Viall, The Bachelor

January Jones is dating former Bachelor star Nick Viall, shortly after admitting to being a Bachelor Nation superfan. “They’ve been dating for about two months,” an insider tells Page Six. “She went on The Late [Late] Show in ­mid-November and said Nick had reached out to her and tried to get her to lip-sync battle with him. She declined, but then he asked her out to a drink and she accepted. They’ve been seeing each other since.” On Saturday, Jones celebrated her 40th birthday with Viall and some of her former Mad Men co-stars at Inkwell in Los Angeles.

During her interview on The Late Late Show last fall, Jones said of Viall, “You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag, but that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe.”

