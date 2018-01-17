Shane Missler recently won a $282 million ($211 million after taxes) Mega Millions jackpot in Florida. After word of the 20-year-old’s win–the fourth largest in the game’s history–spread, several fake Twitter accounts purporting to belong to Missler sprang up, including one which offered $5,000 to the first 50,000 people who retweeted or liked a post. (That’s $250 million total.)

Again, thank you all for tuning in. This journey has only just begun, mark my words. Unfortunately many fake accounts have already circulated. My only active and real accounts are Instagram and Twitter both @TheShaneMissler 🙏🏻 💯 #GratefulBeyondWords — Shane Missler (@TheShaneMissler) January 13, 2018

Over the weekend, Missler used his real Twitter account to expose the fraudulent account, but that didn’t stop more than 50,000 people from retweeting the prankster’s post. The Tampa Bay Times reports that many of those duped went so far as to share their Venmo and PayPal account info.

