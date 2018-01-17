KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
By Trish Gazall
Filed Under:Food, Food & Wine, magazine, Nudo House, st. louis restaurants

Congrats to Nudo House STL for making the cover of Food & Wine!!! What a great honor!

Nudo House located in Creve Coeur is an asian noodle house from Mai Lee’s Qui Tran and Chef Marie-Anne Velasco, specializing in ramen and pho, with a variety of apps, banh mi, sides, and soft serve.

The local restaurant will be the featured in the February issue.

Owner Qui Train is still in awe of the being recognized by the national magazine telling KMOV,  “this is my hometown, I love this city, and I try to do everything I can to represent us in a very good way.”

Watch the full clip below:

Check out the Nudo House menu here! 

