(Photo by Paul Schmulbach/Globe Photos/Sipa USA)

Former TODAY co-anchor Ann Curry said Wednesday on CBS This Morning that she wasn’t shocked by all the sexual misconduct accusations against Matt Lauer. “I can tell you that I am not surprised by the allegations,” the 61-year-old Curry said. When asked if she believed Lauer abused his power, she replied, “I can say that I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed. I would be surprised if someone said that they didn’t see that.” Speaking about Lauer allegedly getting her booted from TODAY in 2012, Curry also told People, “It hurt so much, but I learned a lot about myself. I can say I’ve done nothing wrong. I’ve been honest and true.”

Ann is returning to TV with her new PBS show, “We’ll Meet Again.” The second part of the interview focused on the new show and “on reunions between people whose lives intersected and were torn apart at pivotal moments in world history, including the Vietnam”