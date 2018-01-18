Photo by: Dreamstime
Does the idea of setting up the perfect Valentine’s Day date freak you and your partner out?
Thankfully, Elite Daily has compiled this list of easy date ideas for lazy couples. Here they are:
- Have dinner and a movie in your bed. Pick a movie you both love (or one neither of you have seen yet), bring dinner to bed, and get cozy.
- Order delivery from a bougie restaurant. Order delivery or to-go from a fancier place you’ve both been eyeing.
- Have a wine tasting night in. Head on down to your local wine shop and splurge on a few bottles of nice wine neither of you have tried before.
- Have a romantic game night–with a twist. Board games can bring out your competitive sides, but remember you’re both winners at the end of the night.
- Camp out in your living room. Just imagine the look on their face when they open the door and see you’ve pitched an actual tent inside.