Greg HewittBy Greg Hewitt
Filed Under:Amazon Headquarters
We don’t want to be bitter, truly we don’t, but Newark?…Indianapolis? They’re fine cities, we’re sure (especially Indianapolis).

But no St. Louis?

Amazon unveiled its shortlist of 20 North American cities still in the running to become the site of the company’s second headquarters and St. Louis didn’t make the cut.

A total of 238 cities from across the continent submitted proposals after the Seattle-based company announced in September that it was looking to develop a “second but equal” HQ site. Cities that wished to submit proposals had to be located in a metropolitan area with more than 1 million people, have a “stable and business-friendly environment” and have “the potential to attract and retain strong technical talent.”

Here are the 20 cities still in the running:

  • Atlanta
  • Austin
  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Columbus
  • Dallas
  • Denver
  • Indianapolis
  • Los Angeles
  • Miami
  • Montgomery County, Md.
  • Nashville
  • Newark
  • New York City
  • Northern Virginia
  • Philadelphia
  • Pittsburgh
  • Raleigh
  • Toronto
  • Washington, D.C.

