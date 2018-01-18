Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA

We don’t want to be bitter, truly we don’t, but Newark?…Indianapolis? They’re fine cities, we’re sure (especially Indianapolis).

But no St. Louis?

Amazon unveiled its shortlist of 20 North American cities still in the running to become the site of the company’s second headquarters and St. Louis didn’t make the cut.

A total of 238 cities from across the continent submitted proposals after the Seattle-based company announced in September that it was looking to develop a “second but equal” HQ site. Cities that wished to submit proposals had to be located in a metropolitan area with more than 1 million people, have a “stable and business-friendly environment” and have “the potential to attract and retain strong technical talent.”

Here are the 20 cities still in the running:

Atlanta

Austin

Boston

Chicago

Columbus

Dallas

Denver

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Miami

Montgomery County, Md.

Nashville

Newark

New York City

Northern Virginia

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Raleigh

Toronto

Washington, D.C.

Click Here to read more.