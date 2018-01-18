St. Louisan, Andy Cohen is set to make a cameo on an upcoming episode of the hit drama Riverdale.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Watch What Happens Live host “will be playing himself and he’s an old friend of the Lodges who has come to Riverdale to offer Hermione (Marisol Nichols) a helping hand.”

Cohen’s real-life buddy Mark Consuelos is currently playing Hiram Lodge, Hermione’s husband, on the show. Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW, with Cohen’s episode set to air in late March.