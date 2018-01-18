KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Filed Under:Andy Cohen, Riverdale

St. Louisan, Andy Cohen is set to make a cameo on an upcoming episode of the hit drama Riverdale.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Watch What Happens Live host “will be playing himself and he’s an old friend of the Lodges who has come to Riverdale to offer Hermione (Marisol Nichols) a helping hand.”

Cohen’s real-life buddy Mark Consuelos is currently playing Hiram Lodge, Hermione’s husband, on the show. Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW, with Cohen’s episode set to air in late March.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live