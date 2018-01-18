KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under:Cold at work
(Photo: G. Hewitt)

I had a doctor’s appointment the other day and the woman at the front desk was dressed like Ralphie’s kid brother on his way to school in “A Christmas Story”

She looked genuinely surprised when I asked why she was wearing a full parka with gloves and scarf.

“It’s FREEZING in here” she shivered through clenched teeth.

And she’s not alone, as workers have taken to Twitter in droves to show just how cold it is in their work space.

How about you…are you cold at work?

Click Here to read more.

