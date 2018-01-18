KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Ikea is running a magazine ad that works as a PREGNANCY TEST??!!

Ikea just started running an ad for a crib in a women’s magazine in Sweden that’s also a PREGNANCY TEST.

So you can tear out the ad, pee on it, and then it’ll tell you if you’re pregnant.ikea pee hed 2018 Ikea Pregnancy Test Magazine Ad

And if you are, a new, lower price for the crib will appear on the page. So you can bring in the ad . . . holding it with gloves, maybe . . . and get that discount. There’s no word if they’re going to run this ad here in America.

