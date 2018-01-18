Justin Timberlake admits he “stumbled through” his headline-making performance with Janet Jackson during Super Bowl halftime in 2004, which has since been dubbed “Nipplegate.” “I had my wires crossed and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go like, ‘OK, well, you know, you can’t change what’s happened, but you can move forward and learn from it,’” Timberlake tells Zane Lowe in a new interview. The “Filthy” singer goes on to explain that there wasn’t much rehashing of the incident when he was asked to perform at this year’s game. “It’s just one of those things where you go like, yeah, what do you want me to say? We’re not going to do that again,” he adds.

Super Bowl LII will be held on Sunday, February 4.