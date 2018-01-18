With a new Fab 5 and some very tough missions, the Emmy-winning show is back and ready to make America fabulous again … one makeover at a time.

“Queer Eye (for the Straight Guy)” is returning to TV this February, but this time on Netflix. The new cast features Antoni Porowski, specializing in food and drinks; Bobby Berk, focusing on interior design; Karamo Brown, engaging the show’s subjects in important cultural conversations; Jonathan Van Ness, tackling grooming; and Tan France, the group’s wardrobe wizard.