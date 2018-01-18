KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Filed Under:Netflix, Queer Eye, TV series

With a new Fab 5 and some very tough missions, the Emmy-winning show is back and ready to make America fabulous again … one makeover at a time.

“Queer Eye (for the Straight Guy)” is returning to TV this February, but this time on Netflix. The new cast features Antoni Porowski, specializing in food and drinks; Bobby Berk, focusing on interior design; Karamo Brown, engaging the show’s subjects in important cultural conversations; Jonathan Van Ness, tackling grooming; and Tan France, the group’s wardrobe wizard.

Click here to read more. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live