It’s a hard choice: Croissants are buttery and flaky, but everything bagels have the perfect blend of savory crunchiness, not to mention that salty seasoning blend. Now you don’t have to choose anymore, because Starbucks just introduced a hybrid of the two classic baked goods you know and love.

The Everything Croissant not only has three cheeses — asiago, fontina and gruyere — baked into it, but is also topped off with a mix of onion, sesame, and poppy seeds. (Props to PopSugar for tipping us off to the creation!)

If you’re not near a Starbucks — in which case, where are you? Does such a place exist on this planet anymore? — you could always go the DIY route, making croissants from scratch (or popping out some Pillsbury Crescent rolls) and topping it with our everything bagel seasoning. Enjoy!