KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Filed Under:everything bagel, Everything Croissant, Starbucks

It’s a hard choice: Croissants are buttery and flaky, but everything bagels have the perfect blend of savory crunchiness, not to mention that salty seasoning blend. Now you don’t have to choose anymore, because Starbucks just introduced a hybrid of the two classic baked goods you know and love.

The Everything Croissant not only has three cheeses — asiago, fontina and gruyere — baked into it, but is also topped off with a mix of onion, sesame, and poppy seeds.  (Props to PopSugar for tipping us off to the creation!)

If you’re not near a Starbucks — in which case, where are you? Does such a place exist on this planet anymore? — you could always go the DIY route, making croissants from scratch (or popping out some Pillsbury Crescent rolls) and topping it with our everything bagel seasoning. Enjoy!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live