Dreamstime

The smartest shoppers really know how to make the most of their trips to the store. It’s a skill, one I’m sure many of us wish we were better at. Smart shoppers know how to stretch their dollar further, avoid buying unnecessary items, and make their store work for them.

Want in on some of their secrets? Here are the 10 things smart shoppers always do.

1. They pay attention to what’s on sale

Not only does this help them find an economical way to stock their pantries, but it helps them enjoy seasonal produce, and expand their horizons when it comes to trying new foods.

2. They know the best time of day to hit the grocery store

Sorry, there’s not one universal best time for everyone. It all depends on your lifestyle and schedule. But the smartest shoppers know it’s best to avoid shopping when they’re tired or hungry, as that’s when they’re more likely to walk away with unnecessary impulse buys.

3. They know how to make their grocery store work for them

Smart shoppers go beyond coupons when it comes to really getting value from the grocery store. While these offers don’t apply universally, your store may offer case discounts, let you try something before you buy it, and offer custom orders on meat, seafood, and produce. All you have to do is ask.

4. They compare price tags

Smart shoppers know how to read a price tag to make sure they’re getting the best deal. Rather than checking out just total price, they look at the price per ounce to compare the cost of different brands.

5. They take tips from other smart shoppers

Go shopping with another smart shopper, like Emma did with her mom. It may introduce you to some new budget-friendly tips or ways to make the most out of your groceries.

6. They know when to buy generic

There are times when it’s totally worth it to spend a little extra for higher-priced, name-brand products. But sometimes going generic is the smarter move, like when buying certain dairy products, pantry and baking staples, and frozen produce.

7. They don’t get duped by coupons

Coupons are great, and super helpful in trimming your grocery bill — as long as they’re used for items you actually need and like. There’s really little value in buying something unnecessary just because it’s a good deal.

8. They get familiar with their favorite store

Shopping at the same store allows you to become familiar with the sales pattern and when things get marked down. It also allows you to become familiar with the layout of the store, so you know which aisles you need to hit and which to avoid, ultimately saving time and money.

9. They know the best places to get a great deal on produce

Smart shoppers know where to look for the best deals on produce, which isn’t always at the farmers market. Check out farm stands, U-pick farms, CSAs, or even the local grocery stores for the best-priced seasonal produce.

10. They have helpful tactics for those times they absolutely have to grocery shop while hungry

We try to avoid it, but sometimes we have no choice but to hit the store when we’re hungry. Smart shoppers have smart tactics to handle these situations, like carrying only a basket, treating themselves to one healthy snack, and allowing themselves no more than 15 minutes in the store.

