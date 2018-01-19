G. Hewitt

The sudden popularity of Google’s Arts and Culture App (which BTW, is the reason you’re seeing so may pics on Facebook of your friends side by side with famous works of art) is quite a feat for the company.

Especially when you consider the app has been available since 2016.

The app went viral last weekend though after Google launched an experimental new “selfie” feature. The feature uses technology to compare a user’s face with a famous work of art.

If you want to see how you stack up, the first thing you need to do is download the Google “Arts and Culture” app (available for iOS and Android)

Then scroll through until you find the “Is your portrait in a museum?” feature. (It’s a little hard to find and is not available in certain states).

It’ll ask you to take a selfie and that’s when the app takes over…it selects from paintings of people that hang in more than 1,000 museums around the world.

It’s become quite the diversion for everyone, including the occasional celebrity.

Or non-celebrity…

