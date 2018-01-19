(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Gerard Butler revealed that he thinks Jennifer Aniston is a better kisser than Angelina Jolie. The Scottish actor shared a smooch with Aniston in the 2010 film The Bounty Hunter and with Jolie in the 2003 flick Lara Craft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.

Butler later shared that when he hooked up with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, he had no idea who she was. “I didn’t even know her last name,” he declared. “If you don’t know her last name, it didn’t happen,” fellow guest 50 Cent informed him.