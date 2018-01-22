After losing a considerable amount of weight in 2015, Dana Marlowe found herself with a dresser drawer full of bras that no longer fit. When searching for places to donate her gently-worn bras, she discovered undergarments are often overlooked and rarely donated to shelters and secondhand stores, leaving many underprivileged women in desperate need of these essential items.

Next, Marlowe began asking friends on Facebook to send in their old (but still in good condition) bras to compile a collection to donate in her Washington, D.C. community.

Soon, donations began pouring in from across the country—and even internationally.

“Bigger collections started rolling in from yoga studios, schools, coffee shops, churches, seminaries, hospitals,” Marlowe says. “Breast cancer survivors who’d endured double mastectomies sent bags of their old bras. We got packages from men whose wives had passed away, women who’d lost their mothers, and so on.”

Now known as the “bra fairy” by her local post office due to an overflowing P.O. box full of packages of donated bras, Marlowe has turned her one-time impulse into an organization, I Support the Girls (ISTG), that helps low-income women in the U.S. and abroad.

In fact, the mom of two boys has created an unintentional movement, advocating for women in need as well as for all women’s rights to basic necessities. Since its founding, ISTG has donated more than 1 million menstrual products and 300,000 bras to 300 charities worldwide.

There is no drop off location in St. Louis yet, but there is one in Kansas City, MO.

