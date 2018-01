Photo by: Live Nation

Multi-platinum and award-winning artists Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train announced their momentous co-headline North American summer tour and will be making a stop in St. Louis!

This marks the first time legendary duo Daryl Hall & John Oates will tour together with fellow award winning hitmakers, Train.

The showstopping joint set will perform at Scottrade Center on Saturday, May 12th.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Monday, January 29th at 10 am.

Click here for more ticket information.