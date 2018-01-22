(Photo by Jc Olivera)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been battling breast cancer and was unable to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards. In her absence she was still breaking records!! She won two more awards Sunday night bringing her total to 9 SAG awards, higher than any other actor’s. The Veep ensemble won for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, and Dreyfus also took home outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series. She couldn’t be there but she did tweet about it:

I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken? — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 22, 2018

Congrats Julia!!!