Trish
Filed Under:HBO, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, SAG Awards, Veep
(Photo by Jc Olivera)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been battling breast cancer and was unable to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards. In her absence she was still breaking records!! She won two more awards Sunday night bringing her total to 9 SAG awards, higher than any other actor’s. The Veep ensemble won for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, and Dreyfus also took home outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series. She couldn’t be there but she did tweet about it:

Congrats Julia!!!

