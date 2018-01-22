KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

wine wobble 150 Listen To Win Wine Wobble Entries + Cedar Lake Cellars Gift CardWin: A pair of Wine Wobble entries and a Cedar Lake Cellars Gift Card

Contest Ends: Friday, January 26, 2018

Listen to Trish Gazall on KEZK all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of entries to the Wine Wobble at Cedar Lake Cellars Winery on Saturday, April 28th. You’ll also win a $20 gift card to Cedar Lake Cellars.

The Missouri Wine Wobble is a wine-quenching run like no other. Get ready for a full-bodied experience paired with the ultimate party… filled with plenty of wine. Race options guarantee there is something for everyone (5k sip & sprint, 1k taster’s trot, and the after-party). So grab your partners in wine, your running shoes and a can-drink attitude.

Get more details about the Missouri Wine Wobble here.

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, January 26, 2018. Read the official contest rules. 

