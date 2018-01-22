Photo by: Oscar Mayer

It’s an odd world we live in where most people would quit their job for the chance to drive around in a giant hot dog . . . but here we are.

Oscar Mayer is taking applications RIGHT NOW for its next group of Wienermobile drivers. They’re looking for people with public relations or marketing backgrounds who can start in June and work for a year, driving from coast-to-coast. Salary? Quote, “Competitive.”

The applications are due on the 31st, so if you’re interested, get on it now.