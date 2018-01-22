KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Filed Under:drivers, Jobs, Oscar Mayer
Photo by: Oscar Mayer

It’s an odd world we live in where most people would quit their job for the chance to drive around in a giant hot dog . . . but here we are.

Oscar Mayer is taking applications RIGHT NOW for its next group of Wienermobile drivers.  They’re looking for people with public relations or marketing backgrounds who can start in June and work for a year, driving from coast-to-coast.  Salary?  Quote, “Competitive.”

screen shot 2018 01 22 at 5 30 15 pm Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Looking For Drivers

 

The applications are due on the 31st, so if you’re interested, get on it now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live