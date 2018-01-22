KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Greg HewittBy Greg Hewitt
Filed Under:haircut, Prince William

While the world seemed pleased on Thursday when Prince William made a public appearance sporting a newly shaved bald head, it seems the commoners are now revolting at the news that the 35-year-old royal paid a whopping $250 for what amounts to a simple buzzcut.

According to The Sun, William plunked down 180 British pounds for the new ‘do, having the haircut done at Kensington Palace by Joey Wheeler, a “deputy” of Kate MIddleton’s longtime hairdresser, Richard Ward. Meanwhile, Twitter is cutting William down to size for the exorbitant cost.

“Someone honestly charged our future king 180 pounds for this?” one Twitter user asked, while another wrote, “180 pounds. For a 0 all over. I thought I was getting ripped off paying 21 pounds.”

