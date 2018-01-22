And the award goes to … Sterling K. Brown!

The actor teared up as he took home the statue for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role in This Is Us.

With his win, Brown made history as the first black actor to win a SAG Award in his category.

In his acceptance speech, Brown called his career “a blessing” and said it was “an honor to be recognized by [my] peers for a job well done.”

“I love all y’all,” he said. “People call us weird and strange — the truth is everyone is weird and strange and we just embrace ourselves for who we are.”

“To my white family [on This Is Us], which thankfully is nothing like the family from Get Out, I love you,” Brown joked.

Added the star before being played off stage (which also happened during his Emmys win), “To all those people hustling, trying to make it. The fame won’t sustain you … the love will keep you alive.”

