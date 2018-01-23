Oscar Nominations were announced today. Here are the big categories:
Check out the full list below before the Oscars air on March 4th!
BEST PICTURE
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
BEST ACTRESS
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
BEST ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jordan Peele, Get Out
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Molly’s Game
Logan
Mudbound
BEST FOREIGN FILM
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces, Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Edith + Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your
“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand Up For Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Mudbound
Darkest Hour
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM EDITING
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
Dekalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wate / All of Us
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War For the Planet of the Apes