Oscar Nominations were announced today. Here are the big categories:

BEST PICTURE

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

BEST ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele, Get Out

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Molly’s Game

Logan

Mudbound

BEST FOREIGN FILM

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces, Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Edith + Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand Up For Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Mudbound

Darkest Hour

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM EDITING

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Dekalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wate / All of Us

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War For the Planet of the Apes

