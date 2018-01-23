Jamie Dornan (L) and Dakota Johnson pose for media during the premiere 'Fifty Shades Darker' in Madrid. (Photo by Jorge Sanz / Pacific Press)

While the Oscars celebrate the best in film, the Razzies focus on the worst. The nominations for the 2018 Golden Raspberry Awards–a.k.a. the Razzies–have been announced. Transformers: The Last Night and Fifty Shades Darker received the most nominations this year. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence’s performance in the controversial film Mother! and Emma Watson’s starring role in The Circle were recognized in the Worst Actress category. Mark Wahlberg’s performances in two films–Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight–resulted in him getting a nod for Worst Actor. The Razzies will be held on March 3rd, the day before the Oscars.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

WORST PICTURE:

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS:

Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence, Mother!

Tyler Perry, BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween

Emma Watson, The Circle



WORST ACTOR:

Tom Cruise, The Mummy

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron, Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight



WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL:

Baywatch

“BOO 2: A Medea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

