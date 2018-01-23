While the Oscars celebrate the best in film, the Razzies focus on the worst. The nominations for the 2018 Golden Raspberry Awards–a.k.a. the Razzies–have been announced. Transformers: The Last Night and Fifty Shades Darker received the most nominations this year. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence’s performance in the controversial film Mother! and Emma Watson’s starring role in The Circle were recognized in the Worst Actress category. Mark Wahlberg’s performances in two films–Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight–resulted in him getting a nod for Worst Actor. The Razzies will be held on March 3rd, the day before the Oscars.
FULL LIST OF NOMINEES
WORST PICTURE:
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST ACTRESS:
Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable
Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker
Jennifer Lawrence, Mother!
Tyler Perry, BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween
Emma Watson, The Circle
WORST ACTOR:
Tom Cruise, The Mummy
Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker
Zac Efron, Baywatch
Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL:
Baywatch
“BOO 2: A Medea Halloween
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
Click here to see the complete list of nominees.