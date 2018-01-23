Twentieth Century Fox has made a three-year, first look deal with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort that includes a reboot of the film Clue, according to Deadline.

Reynolds’ company will produce the film, based on the Hasbro board game, with Allspark Pictures, which is the film division of Hasbro. In talks to write the script are Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick who wrote Deadpool, which Reynolds starred in.

Clue was a 1985 comedy based on the board game, which involves players figuring which of the guests at a mansion murdered someone, with which murder weapon and in which room. The film was directed by Jonathan Lynn. Lynn worked on the script with John Landis. Clue starred Eileen Brennan (Private Benjamin), Tim Curry (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Madeline Kahn (Young Frankenstein), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Michael McKean (This Is Spinal Tap), Martin Mull (Roseanne) and Lesley Ann Warren (Desperate Housewives). The film had one of three possible endings, and different theaters received different ones. All were included on the home video release. Though the film didn’t do well in its run a the box office, only making $14,643,997 in domestic sales, it has become a cult classic.