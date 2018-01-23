KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Trish
Filed Under:Christina El Moussa, Flip or Flop, Tarek El Moussa
Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Flip or Flop stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa are finally divorced, Entertainment Tonight confirmed on Monday. Details of the agreement weren’t disclosed, although both posted “cryptic” messages on Instagram. Christina shared an inspirational Anais Nin quote and thanked loved ones and supporters “for all the love and kind words the past few years.” She added optimistically, “Officially ready for the next chapter. Life’s too short to tolerate negativity. #choosehappiness.”

Tarek, in turn, shared a photo of The Rock along with a four-step plan for getting away from toxic people. “The best way to take care of others is to first take care of yourself!!” he wrote.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live