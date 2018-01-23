Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Flip or Flop stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa are finally divorced, Entertainment Tonight confirmed on Monday. Details of the agreement weren’t disclosed, although both posted “cryptic” messages on Instagram. Christina shared an inspirational Anais Nin quote and thanked loved ones and supporters “for all the love and kind words the past few years.” She added optimistically, “Officially ready for the next chapter. Life’s too short to tolerate negativity. #choosehappiness.”

Tarek, in turn, shared a photo of The Rock along with a four-step plan for getting away from toxic people. “The best way to take care of others is to first take care of yourself!!” he wrote.