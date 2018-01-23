Flip or Flop stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa are finally divorced, Entertainment Tonight confirmed on Monday. Details of the agreement weren’t disclosed, although both posted “cryptic” messages on Instagram. Christina shared an inspirational Anais Nin quote and thanked loved ones and supporters “for all the love and kind words the past few years.” She added optimistically, “Officially ready for the next chapter. Life’s too short to tolerate negativity. #choosehappiness.”
Tarek, in turn, shared a photo of The Rock along with a four-step plan for getting away from toxic people. “The best way to take care of others is to first take care of yourself!!” he wrote.
I saw this on my feed and thought "Wow, what a true statement"..So I thought I would share the Rock's thoughts with hundreds of thousands of people. Question- who out there has dealt or is dealing with points 1 through 4? The best way to take care of others is to first take care of yourself!! Happy Monday😊😊😊