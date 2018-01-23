Naomi Parker Fraley, the woman who inspired Rosie the Riveter, has died. She was 96. According to The New York Times, Fraley passed away at an assisted-living facility in Longview, Washington, on Saturday, January 20. A photo of a young Fraley, with her arm flexed and head topped by a red-and-white polka-dot bandana, inspired the 1943 Rosie the Riveter poster designed by J. Howard Miller. However, the inspiration for Rosie was widely accepted as Geraldine Hoff Doyle–a Michigan woman who innocently claimed the designation for herself in the ’80s. Scholar James J. Kimble discovered that Fraley was the “Real Rosie the Riveter” in 2016 after coming across an original copy of Fraley’s photo, which was taken at a Navy machine shop in Alameda, California, during World War II. “I didn’t want fame or fortune,” Fraley told People after her connection to Rosie first became public. “But I did want my own identity.”

