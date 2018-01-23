Did the cast of Friends get back together and film a secret reunion film? No. But a fan-made trailer posted to YouTube earlier this month has gone viral and fans are freaking out.

“This picks up a few years where the final season left off with (Ross’ kids) Ben and Emma grown up,” the video description reads. “Mike and Phoebe have trouble with marriage, Monica and Chandler are getting a divorce, Joey couldn’t find someone, and Ross and Rachel have trouble after many years of not being together!

Filled with some surprise appearances by today’s actors, along with some old friends (no pun intended), this movie will be an all-star extravaganza, while showing a lesson in being there for each other.” The clip is well edited and contains scenes from mini-reunions the Friends stars have held on their own projects, such as Cougar Town and Episodes.